All Star Circuit of Champions

2011 Schedule

The All Star Circuit of Champions 2011 Schedule comprised 36 nights of racing through 14 states. The championship opener on February 3 at Screven Motor Speedway in Georgia was postponed due to rain, with this setting the tone for the season with 13 other events affected by weather.

Once again Tim Shaffer won the championship, this being his third title in a row. Another 3-time champion, Dale Blaney, was the runner up with David Gravel in third.







February

Feb 03, 2011

Feb 04, 2011

Feb 05, 2011

Feb 09, 2011

Feb 10, 2011



April

Apr 08, 2011

Apr 09, 2011

Apr 29, 2011

Apr 30, 2011



May

May 14, 2011

May 21, 2011

May 28, 2011

May 29, 2011



June

Jun 05, 2011

Jun 08, 2011

Jun 10, 2011

Jun 11, 2011

Jun 12, 2011

Jun 17, 2011

Jun 18, 2011

Jun 19, 2011

Jun 20, 2011

Jun 21, 2011

Jun 22, 2011

Jun 23, 2011

Jun 24, 2011

Jun 25, 2011



July

Jul 01, 2011

Jul 04, 2011

Jul 05, 2011

Jul 07, 2011

Jul 09, 2011

Jul 26, 2011

Jul 28, 2011

Jul 31, 2011



August

Aug 03, 2011

Aug 06, 2011

Aug 08, 2011

Aug 14, 2011

Aug 16, 2011

Aug 17, 2011

Aug 18, 2011

Aug 20, 2011

Aug 27, 2011



September

Sep 02, 2011

Sep 03, 2011

Sep 04, 2011

Sep 16, 2011

Sep 17, 2011



October

Oct 01, 2011



November

Nov 02, 2011



Screven Motor Speedway

Ocala Speedway

Ocala Speedway

Volusia Speedway Park

Volusia Speedway Park





Attica Raceway Park

Attica Raceway Park

Williams Grove Speedway

Port Royal Speedway





Mercer Raceway Park

Mercer Raceway Park

Fremont Speedway

Fremont Speedway





Clinton County Raceway

Fonda Speedway

Williams Grove Speedway

Lincoln Speedway

Utica-Rome Speedway

Attica Raceway Park

KC-Raceway

Millstream Speedway

Waynesfield Motor Sports Park

Fremont Speedway

Sharon Speedway

Millstream Speedway

Limaland Speedway

Fremont Speedway





KC-Raceway

Autodrome Granby

Autodrome Drummond

Mohawk International Raceway

West Virginia Motor Speedway

Estevan Motor Speedway

Red River CO-OP Speedway

Husets Speedway





Red River Valley Speedway

Knoxville Raceway

Southern Iowa Speedway

Husets Speedway

AMSOIL Speedway

Red River Valley Speedway

AMSOIL Speedway

Butler County Motorplex

Mercer Raceway Park





Lernerville Speedway

Attica Raceway Park

Butler County Motorplex

Fremont Speedway

Fremont Speedway





Eldora Speedway





Screven Motor Speedway



Sylvania, GA

Ocala, FL

Ocala, FL

Barberville, FL

Barberville, FL





Attica, OH

Attica, OH

Mechanicsburg, PA

Port Royal, PA





Mercer, PA

Mercer, PA

Fremont, OH

Fremont, OH





Mackeyville, PA

Fonda, NY

Mechanicsburg, PA

Abbottstown, PA

Vernon, NY

Attica, OH

Chillicothe, OH

Findlay, OH

Waynesfield, OH

Fremont, OH

Hartford, OH

Findlay, OH

Lima, OH

Fremont, OH





Chillicothe, OH

Granby, QC

Drummond, QC

Akwesasne, NY

Mineral Wells, WV

Estevan, SK

Winnipeg, MB

Brandon, SD





Fargo, ND

Knoxville, IA

Oskaloosa, IA

Brandon, SD

Superior, WI

Fargo, ND

Superior, WI

Quincy, MI

Mercer, PA





Sarver, PA

Attica, OH

Quincy, MI

Fremont, OH

Fremont, OH





Rossburg, OH





Sylvania, GA

Winner

Rain - Now Nov 2

Tim Shaffer

Rain

Sammy Swindell

Sammy Swindell





Rain

Dale Blaney

Steve Buckwalter

Greg Hodnett





Rain - Now May 21

Rain

Daryn Pittman

D. Blaney / J. Meyers





Lance Dewease

Tim Shaffer

Lance Dewease

Danny Dietrich

Rain

Tim Shaffer

Dale Blaney

Rain - Now June 23

Rain

Rain

Dale Blaney

Rain

Kyle Sauder

Tim Shaffer





Dale Blaney

Daryn Pittman

Daryn Pittman

Stevie Smith

Postponed

Flooding

Tim Shaffer

Terry McCarl





Tim Shaffer

Kevin Swindell

Sammy Swindell

Mark Dobmeier

Rain - Now Aug. 18

Donny Schatz

Dale Blaney

Rain - Now Sep. 4

Tim Shaffer





Tim Shaffer

Tim Shaffer

Dale Blaney

Tim Shaffer

Bryan Sebetto





Dale Blaney





Cancelled





1. Tim Shaffer

2. Dale Blaney

3. David Gravel

4. Cap Henry

5. Pete Miller III

6. Greg Wilson

7. Danny Holtgraver

8. Jessica Zemken

9. Danny Smith

10. Stevie Smith

6863

6679

6276

5578

4978

4686

3912

3891

3682

3529



Final 2011 points





