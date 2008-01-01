Sprint Car In-Car Video

In-Car video from Josh Williams' Non Wing Sprint Car

Josh Williams' Sprint Car in-car video was filmed at Perris Auto Speedway, California. You can see from the in-car camera that driving a Sprint Car is extremely physical. Non wing Sprint Cars get incredibly sideways, just watch the left front wheel and you can see how much wheel work is required. The netting you see to the left of Josh's helmet is a safety device used to ensure that the driver's head does not move outside of the car in the event of an accident.

If you're on dial-up be prepared to wait, this video is over 4 minutes long.





Can't see the video?

To play this Video just click on the arrow. If you have a dial up or slower Internet connection, click on the pause button after starting the video and let it load all the way so the video plays through without any problems.





