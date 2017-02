World of Outlaws Series Winners



In 36 years only 9 drivers have been crowned the World of Outlaws series winner, such has been the domination of one man... Steve Kinser. Since the series began in 1978 Steve Kinser has won the series a staggering 20 times. The only other multiple World of Outlaws Champions are Donny Schatz with 8, Sammy Swindell with 3, Mark Kinser and Jason Meyers with 2.